uttar pradesh

One dead, 4 hospitalised in truck pile-up in Greater Noida due to fog

Last Updated 14 January 2024, 14:20 IST

Noida: One person died and four were hospitalised with injuries after a multi-truck pile-up due to fog on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when the vehicles were on the EPE in the Dankaur police station area, they said.

"Due to excessive fog in the night, a truck rammed into the divider of the expressway while moving on the carriageway from Palwal to Noida. Subsequently, five more trucks coming from behind it piled up," a police spokesperson said.

A truck driver died in the episode. His identity could not be ascertained, the police spokesperson said.

Four people identified as Ramlawat (60), Praveen (25), Ashok (40) and Bhupendra (30) were left severely injured in the crash, the police said.

The body has been sent for legal proceedings while the injured have been admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) for treatment, the police added.

(Published 14 January 2024, 14:20 IST)
India News Accident fog Greater Noida

