Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

'One doesn’t become Yogi by wearing saffron dress': Akhilesh Yadav slams Adityanath over 'Shankaracharya' remark

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav also joined the issue saying who allowed Adityanath to use ‘Yogi’ before his name.
Last Updated : 14 February 2026, 13:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 February 2026, 13:23 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsAkhilesh YadavYogi Adityanath

Follow us on :

Follow Us