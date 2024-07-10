One killed as dispute between tenants turns deadly in Greater Noida

The incident took place in the Surajpur area on Tuesday evening, they said. According to the police, the victim, Shahrukh (22), who hailed from Sambhal, was struck on the head with a stick by another tenant during an argument, Additional DCP (Central Noida) Hirdesh Katheriya said.

The accused, who is apparently a minor, is suspected to have been in an inebriated condition, which led to the altercation, ADCP Katheriya said.