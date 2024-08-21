One killed, five injured in clash over minor dispute in UP village

Muzaffarnagar: One person was killed and five injured in a clash between two groups over a minor dispute here, police said on Wednesday.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident that took place on Tuesday night in Bhuvapur village under Kakroli police station area. Police have been deployed in the area, they said.

Trouble began when an argument broke out between Amit and Shubham over purchasing some goods from the former's shop. It soon escalated into a violent clash. Lathis and sharp-edged weapons were used during the clash, Circle Officer (CO) Ravishankar told reporters.