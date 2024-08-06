One killed, five rescued after two houses collapse in Varanasi

Varanasi: A woman died and five people were rescued as two old houses collapsed near the Kashi Vishwanath temple here on Tuesday morning, officials said.

A few others are feared trapped under the debris.

Two houses, which are said to be over 70 years old, collapsed in the Khoya Gali Chowk area here, trapping eight people. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team pulled out five people from the rubble. They were taken to the hospital, the officials said.