One killed, five rescued after two houses collapse in Varanasi

A few others are feared trapped under the debris.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 August 2024, 02:54 IST

Varanasi: A woman died and five people were rescued as two old houses collapsed near the Kashi Vishwanath temple here on Tuesday morning, officials said.

A few others are feared trapped under the debris.

Two houses, which are said to be over 70 years old, collapsed in the Khoya Gali Chowk area here, trapping eight people. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team pulled out five people from the rubble. They were taken to the hospital, the officials said.

Divisional Commissioner of Varanasi Kaushal Raj Sharma said one woman has died.

Some people are feared trapped under the rubble and efforts are being made to rescue them, the officials said.

Published 06 August 2024, 02:54 IST
