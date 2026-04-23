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One or two criminal cases cannot define a person 'goonda': Allahabad HC

The records revealed that two criminal cases had been registered against the petitioner at Police Station Khurja Nagar, District Bulandshahr.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 12:33 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 12:33 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAllahabad High Courtcriminal cases

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