Opposition slams BJP for using force against students protesting against UPPSC

The UPPSC had a few days back declared that the PCS (Pre) examination 2024 would be held on December seven and eight in two shifts. It had also announced that the examination for Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (Pre) 2023 would be held on December 22 and 23 in two shifts.

The protesting students have demanded that both the examinations be held in one day and in one shift. ''One Day, One shift is our demand and we will not leave until our demand is met,'' said a protesting student.

The UPPSC refused to accept the demands. It said that it was not possible to hold the examinations on a single day and in one shift as the number of students appearing in the examinations was too huge.