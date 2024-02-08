Our Krishna is adamant: Adityanath's big statement on Shahi Idgah row

He said the same thing happened with Kashi, Mathura, and Ayodhya. "We have asked only for three. These are not ordinary places – these are lands of gods", he said.

"But there is stubbornness, and when this stubbornness starts getting political and the politics of vote-bank starts, then a controversy arises," he said.

Adityanath alleged that foreign invaders not only looted the wealth of India, but also tried to end faith in the country. "It is unfortunate that after independence, there were malicious attempts to glorify those foreign invaders for vote-bank." The country is not ready to accept it, he said.