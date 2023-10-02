Over 100 aircrafts to be part of air show in Prayagraj: Air Marshal RGK Kapoor

“For the first time in the country, an aircraft took off from Naini in Prayagraj in 1911. Prayagraj is the centre of India and Indian time is taken from Prayagraj. Furthermore, Central Air Command is headquartered at Prayagraj and Sangam here. For these reasons Prayagraj was chosen for the air show.”

“This (Sangam area of Prayagraj) is an ideal venue for any air show where a large number of people can watch the air show on both sides of the river,” he said.