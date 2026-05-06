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Over 100 chickens died due to loud wedding music, claims UP poultry farmer; complaint filed against DJ operator

Following the complaint, cops registered a case against Kavi Yadav, a DJ operator from Parsipur.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 06:00 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 06:00 IST
India NewsweddingUttar PradeshMusicPoultry farmTrendingViralDJ

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