Over 3,600 litres of IMFL being smuggled to Bihar seized in UP, 1 held

During the interrogation, accused driver Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Punjab’s Gurdaspur, disclosed that the liquor was manufactured in Punjab and was being taken to Bihar to be sold at a high price, the police said.
Last Updated 27 September 2023, 15:56 IST

Police have seized 3,690 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor being smuggled to Bihar and arrested a man, officials said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, a truck was stopped in the Gyanpur police station area. During the search, 410 crates containing 3,690 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) were found hidden behind 120 empty trays used for beekeeping, Superintendent of Police Minakshi Katyan said.

During the interrogation, accused driver Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Punjab’s Gurdaspur, disclosed that the liquor was manufactured in Punjab and was being taken to Bihar to be sold at a high price, she said.

Sale and purchase of liquor is prohibited in Bihar.

The seized liquor is worth Rs 70 lakh, SP Katyan said.

(Published 27 September 2023, 15:56 IST)
