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Over 60 people fall sick after eating prasad at Uttar Pradesh's religious ceremony

The 'prasad' consisting of 'panchamrit' and 'panjiri' was distributed on Friday night during a 'Satyanarayan Katha'.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 05:31 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 05:31 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshFood Poisoning

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