Over 600 trees illegally felled at NSI Kanpur; director among booked

<p>Kanpur (UP): An FIR has been registered against five persons, including the Director of the National Sugar Institute (NSI), for the alleged <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tree%20felling">illegal felling </a>and uprooting of over 600 trees within the institute campus, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>According to police, those named in the FIR are NSI Director Seema Paroha, private security commander Uday Pratap Singh Rathore, estate officer Vinay Kumar, farm manager Ashok Kumar, and M/s Tiwari Wood Merchant of Anwarganj, besides some unidentified persons.</p>.<p>The case was registered on a complaint filed by Regional Forest Officer Rakesh Pandey, who alleged that large-scale tree felling was carried out without mandatory permission near Gate No. 5 of the institute campus.</p>.Mysuru: One arrested for illegally chopping 46 trees, probe on to nab other accused.<p>The FIR stated that the alleged illegal cutting came to light after complaints were raised by employee organisations. A forest department team that visited the campus on May 27 reportedly returned without inspecting after security personnel informed them that entry could not be granted without the director's approval.</p>.<p>Forest officials later inspected the site on June 2 in the presence of the director and allegedly found evidence indicating that the trees had been cut over several months and that the timber was removed during the night.</p>.<p>According to the FIR, 655 full-grown trees and 67 dwarf oleander plants were felled. The species allegedly cut included neem, shisham, eucalyptus, gulmohar, gular, siris and bottle brush trees, among others.</p>.<p>During the inspection, officials found 377 stumps that were believed to be around six months old.</p>.<p>Stumps are the bottom portions of trees which remain attached to the ground after a tree has been felled or cut.</p>.<p>The officials also noted that nearly 250 trees were allegedly uprooted using JCB machines. Additionally, some wood stored on the campus was estimated to be eight to ten months old.</p>.<p>Ashutosh Kumar, Kalyanpur assistant commissioner of police, confirmed the registration of the FIR and said the matter was under investigation.</p>.<p>"All facts and aspects related to the case will be examined impartially, and further legal action will be taken based on the evidence that emerges during the investigation," he said.</p>.<p>Following the controversy, the entry of outsiders into the NSI campus has reportedly been restricted. </p>