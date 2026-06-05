Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Over 600 trees illegally felled at NSI Kanpur; director among booked

During the inspection, officials found 377 stumps that were believed to be around six months old.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 04:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 June 2026, 04:26 IST
India NewsKanpurTree felling

Follow us on :

Follow Us