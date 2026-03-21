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Over 85 hospitalised in three Uttar Pradesh districts after eating items prepared with buckwheat flour

These individuals hail from various parts of the city. They informed officials that they had purchased the buckwheat flour from different locations, rather than from a single source, the SDM said.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 23:40 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 23:40 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshFood Poisoning

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