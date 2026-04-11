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'Paapee' Pakistan will disintegrate further: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

While speaking at an event in Miyanpur, Adityanath distributed land ownership rights certificates to Hindu families displaced from Bangladesh.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 13:39 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 13:39 IST
India NewsPakistanUttar PradeshYogi Adityanath

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