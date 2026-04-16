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Pak-based X users incited violence in Noida; 62 arrested, 13 FIRs filed: Police chief

The content led to fear and outrage among residents in different parts of the district.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 16:31 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 16:31 IST
India NewsPakistanUttar PradeshNoidax

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