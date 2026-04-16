<p>Noida: Social media accounts allegedly operated from Pakistan were used to spread misleading information and trigger workers's unrest in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/noida">Noida</a>, Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said on Thursday.</p>.<p>A total of 62 people have been arrested so far in connection with widespread workers' agitation for wage hike in Noida.</p>.<p>Laxmi Singh said a technical analysis of two X handles, '@Proudindiannavi and @Mir_Ilyas_INC, revealed that they were being operated from Pakistan with the use of VPNs.</p>.<p>"Investigation into the matter is ongoing," she told reporters.</p>.Naxal sympathiser labour activist ‘mastermind’ behind Noida unrest, formed strategies over WhatsApp.<p>According to the police, on April 13, misleading posts were circulated through these accounts with the intent to disturb public peace and law and order.</p>.<p>The content led to fear and outrage among residents in different parts of the district.</p>.<p>A mob resorted to stone-pelting, injuring several people, and carried out arson and vandalism targeting vehicles, private property and public assets, she said.</p>.<p>An FIR was registered at Sector 20 Police Station on April 13 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act against the two social media handles, and a probe was initiated.</p>.<p>The police commissioner said incidents of violence were reported at two locations, with a majority of those involved identified as outsiders.</p>.<p>"Strict action is being taken against such elements, and proceedings will also be initiated under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act," she added.</p>.Noida protests: Two RJD spokespersons booked for sharing 'misleading' video, inciting tension.<p>The 62 arrested include those allegedly involved in rioting and arson. Thirteen cases have been registered in connection with the incidents.</p>.<p>The police commissioner said the situation in the district has returned to normal since Wednesday. A flag march was conducted in the morning and patrolling is underway under a sector-based security arrangement.</p>.<p>Industrial units across Gautam Buddh Nagar, including Noida and Greater Noida, are functioning normally, with workers resuming duties peacefully, she said.</p>.<p>The Uttar Pradesh government increased minimum wages and announced the formation of a wage board for future revisions, officials earlier said.</p>