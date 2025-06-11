Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Pakistani national held in UP for staying illegally with forged Indian IDs

Three others, including the one who helped him in obtaining a fake document, have also been arrested.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 16:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2025, 16:44 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us