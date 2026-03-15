'Pandit' option row in Sub Inspector exam: UP Police Recruitment Board orders probe
The question, which appeared in the Hindi section of the written examination conducted on March 14 for the recruitment of sub-inspectors, asked candidates to choose a one-word answer for a person who changes according to opportunity. The options included 'Pandit', 'Opportunist', 'Innocent' and 'Virtuous'.
उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस भर्ती परीक्षा में आए एक प्रश्न को लेकर जो विकल्प दिए गए उन पर हमे कड़ी आपत्ति है ।सरकार ने गंभीरता से संज्ञान में लिया है। किसी भी प्रश्न से किसी समाज या वर्ग की गरिमा को ठेस पहुँचती है तो यह बिल्कुल स्वीकार्य नहीं है।