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'Pandit' option row in Sub Inspector exam: UP Police Recruitment Board orders probe

The question, which appeared in the Hindi section of the written examination conducted on March 14 for the recruitment of sub-inspectors, asked candidates to choose a one-word answer for a person who changes according to opportunity. The options included 'Pandit', 'Opportunist', 'Innocent' and 'Virtuous'.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 03:50 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 03:50 IST
India NewsUttar Pradesh

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