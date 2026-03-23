<p>In a tragic incident, a one-month-old baby was found <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dead">dead</a> after her parents, who had locked the room and gone out to beg with their other children, returned home in the evening. The incident occurred on Saturday in the Quila area of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bareilly">Bareilly</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>.</p>.<p>According to reports, the infant, who was born prematurely and was extremely weak, is suspected to have died of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/starvation">starvation</a>.</p>.Premature baby found dead near lake in Thane.<p>The parents, identified as Shadab and Heena, lived in a rented accommodation and survived on alms. On the day of the incident, they reportedly went out to beg with their three other children, leaving the newborn locked inside the house.</p><p>When they returned later in the evening, they found the baby dead.</p><p>The body has been sent for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/postmortem">postmortem</a>.</p><p>A senior police official in Bareilly said preliminary findings indicate that the infant was severely malnourished. However, the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the postmortem report.</p><p>Police said the matter is under investigation.</p><p>Locals said the family was extremely poor and struggled to make ends meet. The couple was also reported to be mentally unstable.</p>