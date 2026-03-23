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Parents leave infant alone at home in Bareilly to go out to beg, find her dead

They locked the room and went out to beg with their three other children, leaving the baby inside.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 16:34 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 16:34 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeBareillydeadbabystarvationbeggars

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