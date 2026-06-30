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Parents' support to wife doesn't relieve husband of maintenance duty: Allahabad High Court

Modifying the family court's order, the high court, in the judgment dated June 17, directed the husband to pay a monthly maintenance of Rs 5,000 to the wife.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 09:07 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 09:07 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAllahabad High Court

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