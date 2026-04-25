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Patient dies after petrol pump refuses fuel to ambulance in Uttar Pradesh; manager booked

The family approached a petrol pump near Tengrahi village for fuel, but the operator allegedly refused, citing a shortage.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 11:26 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 11:26 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshBallia

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