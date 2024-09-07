Patient undergoes 15-hour cardiac surgery in Noida after noting unusual voice hoarseness

New Delhi: A patient underwent a successful 15-hour long cardiac surgery at a private hospital in Noida after he reported an unusual symptom of hoarseness in his voice.

The surgery was performed in three stages by the Kailash Hospital and Heart Institute, Sector 27, Noida.

In a statement released by the hospital, Dr Satish Mathew, chief cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon, said Bishan Singh Bisht came to Kailash Hospital with his main complaint of hoarseness in his voice.