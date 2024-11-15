PCS prelim exam to be held on Dec 22 in two shifts: UPPSC

<p>Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Friday announced that the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Preliminary Exam-2024 will be held on December 22 in two shifts.</p><p>Giving this information, UPPSC Secretary Ashok Kumar said earlier the PCS Preliminary Examination was proposed for December 7 and December 8. Now it will be conducted on December 22 in two sessions -- in the first session from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and in the second session from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.</p><p>Since November 11, a large number of students have been agitating and demanding that the PCS preliminary and Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) examinations should be held on a single day.</p><p>Kumar told <em>PTI</em>, "Looking at the number of candidates in the RO-ARO exam, we have formed a committee which will submit its report as soon as possible. A decision will be taken accordingly."</p>.PCS aspirants display creative slogans during ongoing stir in Prayagraj.<p>"These students have been told that the exam has been postponed. They should have at least some patience," he said.</p><p>The UPPSC secretary further said the government listened to the aspirants and agreed to their demands by forming a committee.</p><p>"They should have patience till the committee's report comes. It is a big thing that despite preparations, we are not conducting the RO-ARO exam (on the scheduled day)," Kumar said.</p><p>Agreeing to the demands of aspirants after protests, the UPPSC on Thursday postponed the RO and ARO exams, and announced that it will hold the PCS Preliminary Exam-2024 on the old pattern on a single day.</p><p>The Commission also announced that it will form a committee on RO and ARO exams to ensure its transparency and fairness.</p><p>While the announcement of conducting the PCS preliminary exam on a single day brought happiness to some candidates, those preparing for the RO and ARO exams appeared a bit disappointed. The protesters said they will continue the agitation till a decision is taken on the RO and ARO exams.</p>