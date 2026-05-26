<p>Lucknow: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yogi-adityanath">Yogi Adityanath</a> on Tuesday had a jibe at those who damaged and stole public properties. Speaking at an event organised by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) here, Adityanath said that the people even stole the flower pots placed on the side of the roads as part of a beautification drive.</p>.<p>"People who travel in cars worth ₹2.5 crore steal flower pots worth ₹45 belonging to the LMC….such incidents of theft were captured on CCTV cameras,’’ he said.</p>.<p>"We install flower pots, and then someone arrives in a car, picks one up, and drives away with it. The cost of fuel consumed by that car is enough to purchase a brand-new pot. This represents a new model of theft,’’ he said.</p>.<p>He said that CCTV cameras were installed everywhere, and the officials constantly monitored the footage.</p>.<p>‘’One could have simply purchased those 45-rupee pots and placed them in one’s home. That way, your dignity would have remained intact, and the city would have looked beautiful as well,’’ Adityanath remarked.</p>.Ornaments, cash worth Rs 25 lakh stolen from Shiva temple in UP's Barabanki.<p>He said that he even thought of displaying the photographs of those who stole flower pots, at city intersections. ‘’After all, the money we are spending belongs to the public,’’ he added.</p>.<p>Adityanath also referred to the shortage of electricity in the state and said that the problem had arisen mainly owing to the shut downs taken by some power generating units during the peak summer season demand.</p>