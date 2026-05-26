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Homeindiauttar pradesh

People driving Rs 2.5 crore car 'steal' flower pots worth Rs 45, says UP CM Yogi

He said that CCTV cameras were installed everywhere, and the officials constantly monitored the footage.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 14:37 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 14:37 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshYogi AdityanathFlowerStealing

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