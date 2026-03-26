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People throng petrol pumps in Uttar Pradesh after rumors of fuel shortage on social media

According to the reports, many petrol pumps ran out of stock within hours as people queued up with whatever they could get, forcing the authorities to limit the sale of fuel at many places.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 12:24 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 12:24 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshdieselPetrol

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