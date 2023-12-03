Performance of differently-abled always better than general public: CM Yogi Adityanath

Addressing a programme held at Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University's Atal auditorium here, Adityanath said: "In the Para Asian Games held in China, our para athletes have won 111 medals."

"The performance of the differently-abled is always better compared to the general public. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a new term 'divyang' instead of 'viklang' to honour the differently-abled individuals worldwide," he added.