Pharma industry expo to held from Nov 26-28 in Greater Noida

India’s pharma industry is on an impressive growth trajectory, expected to reach $65 billion by 2024 and to double to $130 billion by 2030. CPHI & P-MEC India exemplifies this growth by connecting global and domestic stakeholders to showcase advancements in pharmaceutical machinery, technology, and ingredients, said the statement.

“India’s pharmaceutical industry, currently ranked third globally by production volume, has evolved into a thriving sector with a CAGR of 9.43% over the past nine years. Known for delivering high-quality, affordable medicines, India has earned its reputation as the ‘Pharmacy of the World,’ said Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, while highlighting the significance Expo.

Apart from all leading pharma companies from India, companies from several other countries including the USA, UAE, South Korea, Japan, Egypt, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Italy, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Iran, and the United Kingdom expected to participate.