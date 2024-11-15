Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Pharma industry expo to held from Nov 26-28 in Greater Noida

The event organised by Informa Markets in India, will be one-stop destination for innovative, cost-effective solutions for the pharma sector.
DHNS
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 15:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

India’s pharma industry is on an impressive growth trajectory, expected to reach $65 billion by 2024 and to double to $130 billion by 2030. CPHI & P-MEC India exemplifies this growth by connecting global and domestic stakeholders to showcase advancements in pharmaceutical machinery, technology, and ingredients, said the statement.

“India’s pharmaceutical industry, currently ranked third globally by production volume, has evolved into a thriving sector with a CAGR of 9.43% over the past nine years. Known for delivering high-quality, affordable medicines, India has earned its reputation as the ‘Pharmacy of the World,’ said Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India,  while highlighting the significance  Expo.

Apart from all leading pharma companies from India, companies from several other countries  including the USA, UAE, South Korea, Japan, Egypt, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Italy, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Iran, and the United Kingdom expected to participate.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2024, 15:11 IST
India NewsGreater NoidaIndian pharma

Follow us on :

Follow Us