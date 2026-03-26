<p>Lucknow: Seemingly eyeing the support of the electorally influential ‘Nishad’ (boatman) community, Samajwadi Party (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=SP">SP</a>) president Akhilesh Yadav appointed ‘bandit queen’ turned politician and former MP Phoolan Devi’s sister Rukmani Devi as his party’s state Women’s Wing chief ahead of the next year’s assembly polls in the state.</p><p>Rukmani Devi is the elder sister of Phoolan Devi, a former SP MP who was shot dead outside her residence in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Delhi">Delhi </a>in 2001.</p><p>Rukmani was earlier with the ‘Manav Samaj Party’ and had joined the SP in 2019. She was considered to be close to Akhilesh and has been active in the Bundelkhand region.</p>.'Fake news, attempt to weaken BSP': Mayawati rubbishes reports of alliance with Samajwadi Party for 2027 UP polls.<p>The appointment of Rukmani was apparently aimed at making a dent in the OBC vote bank of the BJP by wooing the electorally influential ‘Nishad’ community, which was in sizable numbers in around 80 assembly constituencies in the state.</p><p>The ‘Nishads’ also known as ‘Mallah’ (boatmen and fishermen), formed around four per cent of the total electorate in Uttar Pradesh and were in a position to decide the outcome on several seats in the eastern UP districts of Mirzapur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Ballia, Mau, Bhadohi, Prayagraj and others.</p><p>SP leaders here said that her appointment would also strengthen the party in Bundelkhand region where the party had fared poorly in the previous assembly elections in 2022.</p><p>‘’Rukmani Devi is from Jalaun district in Bundelkhand and she has been active socially and politically there for quite some time….she has taken up issues concerning the women and the OBCs…her appointment is certain to expand our support base in the region,’’ said a senior SP leader while speaking to <em>DH</em> here.</p><p>The Nishad Party, which is an alliance partner in the BJP government, and which claims to be the sole representative of the community, however, dismissed assertions that Rukmani Devi would be able to get the support of the community.</p><p>‘’Ours is the only party which truly represents the Nishad community….she won’t be able to make any dent in out support base,’’ said a Nishad Party leader here.</p>