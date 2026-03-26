Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Phoolan Devi’s sister Rukmini appointed as Samajwadi Party's UP Women’s Wing chief

Rukmani Devi is the elder sister of Phoolan Devi, a former SP MP who was shot dead outside her residence in Delhi in 2001.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 12:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 March 2026, 12:23 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi Party

Follow us on :

Follow Us