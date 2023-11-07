JOIN US
uttar pradesh

Physical classes up to class 9 suspended in Noida till Nov 10 over poor air quality

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented Graded Responses Action Plan Stage-IV with the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR breaching the severe category with 400+ AQI.
Last Updated 07 November 2023, 11:35 IST

Noida: Physical classes up to class 9 will remain suspended in schools across Noida and Greater Noida till November 10 due to the poor air quality, the district administration ordered on Tuesday.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented Graded Responses Action Plan Stage-IV with the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR breaching the severe category with 400+ AQI, District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said.

"In view of the above order, all schools of the district Gautam Buddh Nagar are directed to follow the implementation of the GRAP stage-IV order by discontinuing physical classes from pre-school to class 9 up to November 10 and conduct lessons in an online mode," Verma said in the order.

(Published 07 November 2023, 11:35 IST)
