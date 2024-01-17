PIL in HC seeking ban on consecration ceremony at Ram Temple

Lucknow: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Allahabad high court seeking a ban on the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 on the ground that it was ''against the tenets of the Sanatan Dharma''.

The PIL, filed by one Bhola Das, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad town, has contended that the consecration ceremony was intended to ''politically benefit'' the BJP.

Das, in his petition, has also cited the opposition to the consecration ceremony by some 'Shankaracharyas', and said that 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) of the idol was not in accordance with the Sanatan Dharma as the Ram Temple was incomplete.

He also said that no religious event could be organised as per the tenets of the Sanatan Dharma in the month of 'Paush' (a month in Hindu calendar) as it was considered to be inauspicious.