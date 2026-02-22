<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Sunday flagged off Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat Train at Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station in Uttar Pradesh. </p><p>PM also interacted with students and officials as he took a metro ride till Meerut South Station from Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station.</p><p>Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP BJP President and Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary also accompanied the Prime Minister.</p>.Meerut Metro to become India's fastest, to run at 120 kmph.<p>The Prime Minister dedicated the entire 82 Km Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor. He inaugurated the remaining sections of India's first Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). These include the 5 km section between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and the 21 km section between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.</p><p>Namo Bharat is India's first Regional Rapid Transit System with design speed of 180 km per hour. It will be connecting Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut with Delhi.</p><p>PM Modi also inaugurated Meerut Metro services between Meerut South and Modipuram, operating on the same infrastructure as Namo Bharat, in a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country. Meerut Metro will be India's fastest metro system with a maximum operational speed of around 120 kmph. Metro will cover the entire stretch in just 30 minutes, with all the scheduled stoppages en route.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>