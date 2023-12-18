PM Modi flags off second Vande Bharat train between Varanasi and Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday flagged off a second Vande Bharat Express between Varanasi and New Delhi.

The need for a second such train between Varanasi and New Delhi arose from high demand.

In the event held at Varanasi, the PM also launched several rail projects including the Dohrighat-Mau MEMU train and a pair of Long Haul goods trains at the newly inaugurated Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC).

The PM also launched a bypass chord line between Jaunpur Junction and Janunpur city, and the newly set up Railway Claims Tribunal.