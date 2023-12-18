PM Modi flags off second Vande Bharat train between Varanasi and Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday flagged off a second Vande Bharat Express between Varanasi and New Delhi.
The need for a second such train between Varanasi and New Delhi arose from high demand.
In the event held at Varanasi, the PM also launched several rail projects including the Dohrighat-Mau MEMU train and a pair of Long Haul goods trains at the newly inaugurated Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC).
The PM also launched a bypass chord line between Jaunpur Junction and Janunpur city, and the newly set up Railway Claims Tribunal.
The PM also flagged off of the 10,000th locomotive produced by Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) at Varanasi.
The first Vande Bharat Express between New Delhi and Varanasi was launched by PM Modi on 15 February 2019. This train is running at an occupancy of more than 100 per cent.
The second Vande Bharat train has eight coaches while the first one is a 16-coach train that has been running with maximum occupancy since its inaugural run. Till now, only the Trivandrum-Kasaragod route has two Vande Bharat trains, said a Railways officials.
Other railway projects which were inaugurated by the PM include Ballia-Ghazipur City rail line doubling project, and Indara-Dohrighat rail line gauge conversion project.