Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

PM Modi inaugurates 16 residential schools for needy children in UP

The residential schools, built at a cost of about Rs 1,115 crore, intend to accommodate 1,000 students each.
Last Updated 23 September 2023, 14:36 IST

Follow Us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated 16 residential schools for needy children in Uttar Pradesh, built at a cost of about Rs 1,115 crore.

These schools - Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas - have been opened to provide quality education to children of labourers and construction workers and those orphaned in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before dedicating these schools to the nation, Prime Minister Modi interacted with some students.

The residential schools, built at a cost of about Rs 1,115 crore, intend to accommodate 1,000 students each. These will enhance access to quality education and help in holistic development of children.

Each of the schools is constructed on an area of 10-15 acres with classrooms, playground, recreational areas, a mini auditorium, hostel complex, mess and residential quarters for staff members.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 September 2023, 14:36 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshVaranasiNarendra Modi

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT