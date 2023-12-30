PM Modi inaugurates Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya.

Phase 1 of the airport has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 1450 crore. The airport’s terminal building will have an area of 6500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually.

The airport, which received the aerodrome licence from aviation regulator DGCA on December 14, has a 2,200 metres long runway and is suitable for day and night operations as well as during low visibility conditions of more than 550 metres, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said earlier this month.

Earlier in the day, he inaugurated revamped Ayodhya railway station, apart from flagging off two new Amrit Bharat trains and six new Vande Bharat trains.

