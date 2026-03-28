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PM Modi inaugurates Phase I of Noida International Airport

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place in view of the prime minister's visit.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 08:16 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 08:16 IST
India NewsAirportNarendra ModiNoida

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