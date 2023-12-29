PM Modi to inaugurate revamped Ayodhya railway station on Dec 30

Six new Vande Bharat trains which will be flagged off are Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt Vande Bharat Express,Mangalore-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express and Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Vande Bharat Express.

The PM will also inaugurate projects worth Rs 11,100 crore, including the Ayodhya Airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone for a greenfield township in Ayodhya.

"The Prime Minister’s vision is to develop modern world class infrastructure in Ayodhya, improve connectivity and revamp its civic facilities while also conforming to the rich history and heritage of the city. In realisation of this vision, a new airport, new redeveloped railway station, new urban roads and other civic infrastructure is being inaugurated in the city. Further, foundation stones of a number of new projects will be laid that will contribute to beautification and revamp of civic facilities in and around Ayodhya," a government statement read.