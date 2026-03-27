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PM Modi virtually witnesses Surya Tilak ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram temple

The festival, marking the birth of Lord Ram, falls on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 12:59 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 12:59 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiRam Temple

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