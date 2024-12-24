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PM Modi wishes speedy recover for senior Congress leader Ajay Rai

Rai unsuccessfully contested against Modi as Congress candidate from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in the past three general elections -- 2014, 2019 and 2024.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 20:06 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 20:06 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAjay Rai

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