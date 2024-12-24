<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished speedy recovery for Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Rai, who is said to be unwell.</p>.<p>Rai unsuccessfully contested against Modi as Congress candidate from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in the past three general elections -- 2014, 2019 and 2024.</p>.PM Modi has every intention of delaying caste census: Congress.<p>"I have come to know that president of Uttar Pradesh Congress Ajay Rai ji is unwell. I wish him a speedy recovery," Modi said in a post in Hindi, on X. </p>