PM Modi's guarantee not for farmers, labourers, Dalits, backward people: Mallikarjun Kharge

Questioning the BJP over patriotism, the Congress chief said, "Those associated with the BJP teach us patriotism. Will they ever be able to match our patriotism? We used all our strength to achieve independence. From (Mahatma) Gandhiji to (former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehruji - everyone went to jail and got us freedom."

"During the Quit India movement, 10,000 Congressmen sacrificed their lives. How many people from the BJP have sacrificed their lives for the country?" he asked.