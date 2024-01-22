JOIN US
PM offers prayers at Kuber Tila Shiva temple; unveils 'Jatayu' statue

The Prime Minister performed 'jalabhishek' (offering water on the 'Shiva linga') and also did a 'parikrama' (circumambulation) of the temple.
Last Updated 22 January 2024, 12:36 IST

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited the Kuber Tila on the Ram temple premises in Ayodhya and offered worship to Lord Shiva there.

He performed 'jalabhishek' (offering water on the 'Shiva linga') and also did a 'parikrama' (circumambulation) of the temple.

The ancient Shiv temple located on the Kuber Tila in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex is also being renovated by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is constructing the Ram temple.

The prime minister later unveiled a statue of 'Jatayu' on the premises of the Ayodhya Ram temple.

He showered flower petals on workers who were involved in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

(Published 22 January 2024, 12:36 IST)
