Cong's 'royal family' just did politics in Raebareli, only Modi worked: PM

Modi said, "I had guaranteed AIIMS to Raebareli in UP. The royal family of Congress only did politics in Raebareli. The work was done by Modi."

He said, "I had laid the foundation stone of Raebareli AIIMS eight years ago and inaugurated it today."

Irani, who is the BJP MP from Amethi, took a jibe at the Nehru-Gandhi family on this occasion and said, "What is the difference between a 'naamdar' and a 'kaamdar'? Raebareli AIIMS is a perfect example of that."

Hitting out at former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Irani said, "I am the representative of the Lok Sabha constituency where for years a 'naamdar' took the public's votes but he did not serve the people."

She said, "Amethi is a witness to the fact that 30 years ago, while promising to build a medical college in Amethi, the 'naamdars' took the land and built a guest house for themselves but did not build a medical college for the youth of Amethi."