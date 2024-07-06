POCSO Act being misused in cases involving romantic relationships between teenagers: Allahabad High Court

Granting bail to the accused, Satish alias Chand, Justice Pahal said, "Admittedly, the age of the victim is 18 years as per the ossification test report. The Supreme Court in Jaya Mala vs. State of J&K 1982 and in another case has opined that the radiologist cannot predict the correct date of birth rather there is a long margin of 1 to 2 years on either side." Satish had been in jail since January 5.