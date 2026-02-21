<p>Lucknow: A POCSO special court in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/prayagraj">Prayagraj </a>on Saturday ordered registration of an FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand and a disciple of his in a case of alleged sexual abuse of children.</p><p>Additional district judge Vinod Kumar Chaurasiya directed the police to register an FIR and investigate the matter on a petition filed by Ashutosh Bramhachari.</p><p>According to the police sources, the FIR would be registered at Jhusi police station in Prayagraj district.</p>.'Such people look religious outwardly, but work on anti-religion agenda': UP CM Yogi Adityanath cautions against fake seers.<p>Bramhachari, who was president of Shree Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust, had approached the court seeking registration of an FIR against the seer and one of his disciples alleging that some children were sexually abused at the seer’s ashram in Varanasi.</p><p>The court had earlier recorded video-graphed statements of two children and also perused a police report in this connection. The court had reserved its judgement.</p><p>Bramhachari claimed that he had also submitted a CD in the court as ‘evidence’ in connection with the matter.</p><p>Expressing satisfaction over the court’s order, he said that he would soon undertake a ‘Sanatan Yatra’ on foot ‘exposing’ the Swami.</p><p>Avimukteshwaranand has been engaged in a verbal duel with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after he was prevented from proceeding toward Ganga to take the holy dip during the recently concluded ‘Magh Mela’ (an annual ritual) at Prayagraj last month.</p><p>His disciples were also involved in a scuffle with the police then and the seer alleged that the cops had brutally assaulted his disciples and ‘batuks’ (celibate Hindu children, who take initiation in Gurukul for vedic education). The seer had been attacking Adityanath since then and even questioned the latter’s Hindu credentials.</p>