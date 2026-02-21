Menu
uttar pradesh

POCSO Court orders FIR against Avimukteshwaranand, disciple in child sex abuse case

Additional district judge Vinod Kumar Chaurasiya directed the police to register an FIR and investigate the matter on a petition filed by Ashutosh Bramhachari.
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 13:33 IST
Published 21 February 2026, 13:33 IST
