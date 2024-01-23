JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Police asks devotees to avoid going to Ayodhya due to rush at Ram temple

The doors of the Ram temple was opened to the general public on Tuesday, a day after the consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol.
Last Updated 23 January 2024, 10:39 IST

Follow Us

Lucknow: Barabanki police urged people to not visit Ayodhya on Tuesday as there was a heavy rush of devotees at the newly opened Ram temple.

The doors of the Ram temple was opened to the general public on Tuesday, a day after the consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol.

Traffic towards Ayodhya has been diverted from Barabanki, about 30 km from Lucknow, and devotees travelling by foot were also stopped, police said.

"In view of the heavy rush of devotees in Ayodhya dham, it is requested that they avoid going there today," Barabanki police said in a post on X.

"All the traffic towards Ayodhya is being diverted and devotees travelling by foot are also being requested to stop," it said.

Huge crowds were witnessed in Ayodhya on the day the temple was opened for the general public.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 January 2024, 10:39 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhya templeAyodhya Ram MandirAyodhyaRam MandirRam Temple

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT