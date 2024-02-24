Police car securing route for CM Yogi Adityanath's convoy meets with accident, 13 injured

Lucknow: At least 13 people including police personnel were injured when a police jeep met with an accident here Saturday evening while securing the route for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's cavalcade, officials said.

It was not immediately clear whether the chief minister was in the convoy which met with the accident in Arjunganj while returning from the airport here.

According to police sources, the accident occurred when the speeding jeep hit a vehicle parked on the roadside while trying to avoid an animal that suddenly came before it.

They said the local police' jeep was at least a kilometre ahead of the cavalcade.