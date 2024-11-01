Home
Police personnel attacked in UP's Sambhal, 9 booked

The incident occurred on Wednesday when a fight broke out between two families over setting up a milk cart in the market area of Kanchanpur village under the Junwai police station, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 17:05 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 17:05 IST
