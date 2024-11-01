Police personnel attacked in UP's Sambhal, 9 booked

<p>Sambhal: A case has been registered against nine people for allegedly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assault">assaulting</a> police personnel, including a sub-inspector, officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on Wednesday when a fight broke out between two families over setting up a milk cart in the market area of Kanchanpur village under the Junwai police station, they said.</p>.Police team attacked by villagers in Bihar's Motihari.<p>Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi said, "Responding to a call, a police team arrived to mediate the situation. However, one family became irate during questioning and attacked Sub Inspector Sunil Bhati and other police personnel".</p>.<p>A case has been registered against nine people under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway, Vishnoi said. </p>