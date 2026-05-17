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Police use force to disperse lawyers during anti-encroachment drive in Lucknow; Akhilesh Yadav condemns incident

During the operation, adequate police force was deployed at the spot to maintain law and order.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 16:29 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 16:29 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAkhilesh YadavLucknow

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