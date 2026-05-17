<p>Lucknow: Police on Sunday used mild force on lawyers who protested as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lucknow">Lucknow </a>Municipal Corporation demolished their "illegal chambers" in the Wazirganj area here, officials said.</p>.<p>Samajwadi Party president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/akhilesh%20yadav">Akhilesh Yadav </a>condemned the incident, terming it "injustice" and demanding free treatment for lawyers injured in the alleged "lathicharge".</p>.<p>In a statement, police said that in compliance with orders of the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court, the municipal corporation carried out an anti-encroachment drive in and around the court, which falls under the Wazirabad police station limits.</p>.Lucknow University teacher detained for offering to leak exam paper to female student in exchange for ‘favours’; audio leaked.<p>During the operation, adequate police force was deployed at the spot to maintain law and order.</p>.<p>"Some unruly elements attempted to disrupt the proceedings by staging a protest. Police used necessary force to disperse them. Thereafter, the illegal encroachments were removed peacefully," the statement said.</p>.<p>The situation is completely normal at present. However, adequate police force has been deployed at the site as a precaution, police said.</p>.<p>Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "The demolition of lawyers' chambers in Lucknow without making any alternative arrangements for them, and the baton charge on learned advocates, is highly objectionable and strongly condemnable." If lawyers themselves become victims of injustice, how will ordinary citizens receive justice? Yadav asked.</p>.<p>"Is everything illegal except the corrupt people joining the BJP? Now, lawyers across Uttar Pradesh will jointly seek maps and records of houses, shops, offices and establishments belonging to BJP leaders and their unregistered associates to determine their legal status, and will file petitions seeking demolition of illegal constructions," Yadav said.</p>.<p>The lawyers who drove away the world's largest colonial power (British) during the freedom struggle will not be intimidated by "informers" of that colonial mindset, the Samajwadi Party chief said.</p>.Nudity in public, panic, extortion: 3 held as Kinnar gang robbing women busted in UP's Lucknow.<p>He said the unity and solidarity of advocates will defeat "these corrupt BJP leaders" and remove them permanently.</p>.<p>"We appeal that the lawyers injured in the baton charge should be provided free medical treatment and compensation for loss of work," he said. </p>