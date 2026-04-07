<p>Much ahead of the 2027 Assembly<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/content/133432"> elections in Uttar Pradesh</a>, political banners and hoardings surfaced in certain parts of the state. One of them which caught the attention of people was inspired by the recent Bollywood hit <em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/dhurandhar-the-revenge-party-agenda-brazenly-packaged-as-nationalism-3939597">Dhurandhar</a></em>. The poster hailed the incumbent CM as "Dhurandhar," while comparing Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's rule to "Lyari raj."</p> <p>The poster, which has now gone viral online, took a dig at Akhilesh Yadav. It was reportedly spotted at several locations in Lucknow and Amethi, triggering a political row. </p>.<p>"Aap ko kya chahiye? Akhilesh ka Lyari raj," read a poster, said to be put up outside the Amethi railway station and at various intersections.</p> <p>To the unversed, the reference was to Lyari, a locality in Pakistan's Karachi, once notorious for gang wars and violence and was mentioned in the Bollywood movie "Dhurandhar".</p>.UP not mafia-free, smaller mafias have merged into a mega-mafia: Akhilesh Yadav.<p>Similar posters by the same organisation were also seen at several places in Lucknow on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The Samajwadi Party condemned the move, alleging political vendetta. Amethi district spokesperson advocate Rajesh Mishra said the posters reflected the "frustration and desperation" of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government.</p>.<p>He claimed the BJP was resorting to such tactics as it had realised that it would not return to power, adding that the public was aware of these "attempts to mislead".</p>.<p>Amethi police station in-charge Ravi Singh said police had received information about the posters and a team had been sent to the spot.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>