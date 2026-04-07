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Political posters in UP hail Yogi Adityanath as 'Dhurandhar CM', target Akhilesh Yadav for 'Lyari raj'

The reference was to Lyari, a locality in Pakistan's Karachi, once notorious for gang wars and violence and was mentioned in the Bollywood movie "Dhurandhar".
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 08:06 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 08:06 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAkhilesh YadavYogi AdityanathTrendingViralAkhilesh Yadav'

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