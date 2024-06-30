Pradeep Mishra prostrates in Barsana temple to atone for remarks on 'Radha Rani' after backlash

Lucknow: Well known 'Katha Vachak' (priest narrator) and Hindu seer Pandit Pradeep Mishra prostrated before the idol of Radha Rani at the famous Ladli Temple in Barsana and rubbed his nose on the floor of the temple as a gesture of atonement on Saturday.
The seer had received widespread backlash from the saint community, especially the Brij region (Mathura), over his reported remarks on 'Radha Rani', the chief consort of Lord Krishna. The saints had termed Mishra's remarks as 'sin'.
Notably, the Ladli Temple in Barsana is considered the birth place of Radha.
Mishra, the chief of Sehore's Kubereshwar Dham and a popular 'katha vachak', had earned the wrath of the saints across the country after he remarked a few days back that Radha Rani was not Lord Krishna's consort and that she was married to one Anay Ghosh, a resident of Chhata. He had also reportedly remarked that Radha Rani did not belong to Barsana and that her father Vrishbhanu used to visit Barsana once a year and therefore the place acquired the name (Barsana).
His remarks triggered widespread outrage among the saint community of Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Ayodhya and Haridwar and several leading Hindu seers sought stern punishment for Mishra.
A mahapanchayat of the leading saints from different regions was held a few days back in which the seers sought registration of an FIR against Mishra and his immediate arrest over his remarks. They had also threatened to ban his entry into the entire Brij region and boycott his programs.
Mishra on Saturday visited the Ladli (Radha Rani is also called Ladliji)Temple at Barsana on Saturday and sought forgiveness for his remarks. He prostrated and rubbed his nose on the floor of the temple as many others watched it.
After his atonement, a seer from Barsana said that the chapter was now closed.
Published 30 June 2024, 15:47 IST