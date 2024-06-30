Pradeep Mishra prostrates in Barsana temple to atone for remarks on 'Radha Rani' after backlash

Lucknow: Well known 'Katha Vachak' (priest narrator) and Hindu seer Pandit Pradeep Mishra prostrated before the idol of Radha Rani at the famous Ladli Temple in Barsana and rubbed his nose on the floor of the temple as a gesture of atonement on Saturday.

The seer had received widespread backlash from the saint community, especially the Brij region (Mathura), over his reported remarks on 'Radha Rani', the chief consort of Lord Krishna. The saints had termed Mishra's remarks as 'sin'.

Notably, the Ladli Temple in Barsana is considered the birth place of Radha.