Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Prateek Yadav's death: Condolences pour in from across party lines for Mulayam Singh Yadav's son

Prateek was taken to the Civil Hospital in Lucknow in the early hours of Wednesday and was declared dead there.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 09:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 May 2026, 09:04 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshLucknow

Follow us on :

Follow Us